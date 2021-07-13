As the cinema industry (‘Talkies’) began to gain traction, the shows travelled to Apple Cottage in Longwood every Friday evening, every other Tuesday evening the Guinea Grass Community Centre would come alive and once a month Sandy Bay would also get a taste of the entertainment.

Before the films were rolled out to the public, the island censorship board would view them and if they felt that they could not be used, even though they had already been cleared for viewing in Cape Town, this would mean a heavy loss financial loss for the Corker family. This happened on a number of occasions and in the end, the business lost its viability as a result.

I wish I could remember much about my days of going to the Paramount Cinema behind Broadway House, but the memories are hazy, yet I remember being carried home on someone’s shoulder and the cartoon at the start of the main feature.

Whilst the international community have continued to enjoy cinema visits, St Helena has had to settle for outdoor viewings in bar venues. Yet, that was not the end to St Helena’s attachment to the big screen. I attended the premier of the BBC documentary ‘St Helena – An end to Isolation’ by Dieter Deswarte in Regent Street. I am sure the people on that documentary never anticipated whilst going to ‘The Talkies’ on a remote island in the South Atlantic, that they would one day be on a big screen in Regent Street, London!

As the cinema days drew to a close, the hall was used for children’s hops, adult dances and concerts. They say, “if these walls could speak what stories they would tell us?” In a world where we are so busy ‘doing’, our only way of ensuring that tales are never forgotten is to write them down, talk about them, laugh about them and most importantly, listen to them. How many of us spend hours, days, weeks, months, years looking for information which we could have put into a scrap book or in a short story or article for people to enjoy many years from now? Oh to preserve the historical fibres that hold our culture together under the umbrellas of ‘good times’?

If you have pictures that you can share to bolster our online bank of St Helenian Heritage, please feel free to send these by JPEG to us.