Three Hundred and sixty degrees my relocation back to St Helena

To be fully in one place, this is challenging when the ‘family’ I had had to create to substitute for my biological family being so far away, were now so far away as well. Half of life had been spent with some of these folk. I missed them at times and our open-minded, tolerant connections. Life and exposure changes many things. I began to make new friends on the island, friends who shared my interest in spiritual growth, nature, reading, writing, music and healthy living.

It’s easy to act like ‘a big fish’ in a small pond when one moves back to a small place from a major city. I have on occasions pushed boundaries when it came to wielding agendas without respect for the culture I had left behind all those years ago. To bring views which are carefully conveyed is important so that we don’t become a ’troublesome fish’ in a small pond. We won’t always get it right as we humans tend to take offense rather than try to understand. We are not responsible for managing other people’s emotional experiences, lest we become captives in society. All we can do is try to manage our own output kindly and listen carefully.

I’m honing the skill of listening (slowly). Listening is a skill nurtured not nearly enough across the globe, our minds already decided before we hear anything. So we don’t hear anything. We hear only what our minds are suggesting.

The little cafes and the Consulate Hotel particularly, are wonderful places to talk to people over coffee. I’ve sort of spurned the night-life for the most part since becoming a teetotal; the lighter hours bring me adventure and the evening hours, a good book and a hot cup of tea. Sometimes I feel like I am on a permanent vacation in the Cotswolds! The Consulate Hotel is also great for people watching on a Thursday when ‘ration day’ is upon us.

Sun-downers are my favourite if I do venture out into the early hours of the evening and I love that some bars stock a variety of non-alcoholic bevvies. Giving up drinking has changed life monumentally. I don’t miss it, at all. The clarity, no hangovers, no using it as a prop for the times when I’m feeling sucker-punched by life thus deepening the mayhem. The story is the same with those who open up about alcohol dependency, it arrived as a ‘friend’, a too-socially-acceptable habit and a coping mechanism, only to find out way down that slippery slope what an painful bondage it is for ourselves and those we love.

A breeze blows through the windows of Horse Cottage (I’ve temporarily named my current place of abode this because the two pictures I have chosen to hang depict horses by coincidence). The area, Gordons Post in Alarm Forest, an area of such serenity and not as far out of town as Sandy Bay or Blue Hill. Yet, when one has lived abroad, ‘what’s far within forty seven square miles?’ Even Rodney and Del Boy’s three wheeler could make the distance before the ice had started to melt on the ill-gained tuna.

The window directly ahead of me is a plume of green shades, the sun is pouring in and I can still hear the insects making the most of the morning quietude. The graceful eucalyptus tree bows and bends like an old sailing ship in calm waters.

It’s a Sunday morning, the church bells come alive on hillsides and in dales, willing folk to seek recompense with God for the past week and replenished spiritual goodness for the week ahead. The “moo” of a cow is carried along the breeze but it isn’t until later in the morning that the ‘whirring’ of a grass cutter suggests breakfast is over and light work is about to begin. For some, like farmers and fishermen the waking hours have been and gone long before the first crow of a cockerel. From somewhere across the valley the sounds of Saint FM Community Radio remind me that Country Music is much loved and played on a Sunday morning as people ‘chase the pots’.