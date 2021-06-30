The wave came out of nowhere and since the cluster of rocks beyond the pools which act like water breakers do their job, I could not see the ferocity or size of the wave until it had burst into view. This is no coastline to turn your back on. Nature is all powerful and there is no holding the tide back when it decides to come forth. I respect the elements with all my heart.

Further along to the left, Speery Island poked its head around the rest of the cliff face like a speckled beast, spying on its prey.

The trudge back up to the starting point was a real challenge for some of us. As the sun continued to blast us with its rays, ‘slowly’ made more sense. I nauseated about how long I had been out of the ‘loop’ with island heat vs. walks of this sort.‘Blue Dot’ walks denote the most challenging, whilst this may not have been the most challenging of the walks, it certainly went some way to preparing some of us for the grueling challenges of a ‘Blue Dot’.

At times during the ascent, I felt a little despondent, cramp took over a short burst away from the end and I was glad to know that my resilience in these conditions needed some work, so to prepare better for the future and get a descent pair of walking boots!