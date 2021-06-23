An 8 year old girl arrives home from school, has a piece of bread with jam or sometimes with just sugar on it and then settles down for the evening. She’s not doing home-work; instead she will work through the night to assist her Mum in putting the finishing touches to table cloths, hankies, table mats and so on. Tomorrow, she will get up and go to school with whatever sleep she has managed, unless she is able to fain a headache.

Her Mum will take two suitcases off merchandise in the morning to one of the many Royal Mail ships which call at a small island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The year is 1952, the island is St Helena, and the little girl is Olga Crowie (now Laban) then of New Ground.

Mrs Pritchard, whose husband was on the island working for the British Government had a store in the canister and would supply material to the island ladies who would then make these wonderful items for retail.

Whilst the income was very meager, the Crowie family needed every penny they could get to buy food. Times were hard, there were no shoes, very little money and Olga remembers walking up Jacobs Ladder with gunny bags of shopping, unless she could hitch her bags on donkeys travelling out of Jamestown. Education was the least of the family’s priorities.